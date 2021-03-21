Billie Reanaie Hill
WHITEHOUSE, TX — Funeral services for Billie R. Hill, 36, of Whitehouse, will be on 3/23/2021 at 11 a.m. at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum. Burial in Davis Cemetery in Henderson. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. Viewing will be held at Victory on 3/22/2021 from 2 to 7:00 p.m. via drive-thru. Ms. Hill’s guestbook can be visited at www.victoryfuneral.com
 
 