ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billie Jean Sears, 84, of Alba, 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Sears was born July 7, 1936, in Rockwall, and died September 28, 2020.
Billie Jean Sears
ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billie Jean Sears, 84, of Alba, 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Sears was born July 7, 1936, in Rockwall, and died September 28, 2020.
ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billie Jean Sears, 84, of Alba, 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Sears was born July 7, 1936, in Rockwall, and died September 28, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New Mahomes family expecting a child
-
Former Smith County Jail officer used work to meet with inmate for sex, affidavit says
-
Local family donates milestone $2.2 million to Breckenridge Village in honor of late son
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Coker Enterprises owner, employees work to salvage items after fire burns down office building