Billie Jean Sears
 ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billie Jean Sears, 84, of Alba, 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Sears was born July 7, 1936, in Rockwall, and died September 28, 2020.

