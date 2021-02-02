Billie Fern Clower Watson
GRAND SALINE — Visitation for Billie Fern Clower Watson. 92, of Grand Saline will be held 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline. Mrs. Watson was born November 19, 1928 in Grand Saline and passed away January 27, 2021 in Tyler.
