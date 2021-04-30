Billie Ballenger
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Billie Ballenger, 87, of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Ms. Ballenger passed away April 27, 2021 in Bossier City, LA. She was born Oct. 11, 1933.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Bill seeking to remove permit requirement for carrying handguns advances to Texas Senate floor
-
Softball playoffs: Whitehouse takes Game 1 over Mount Pleasant, 10-3
-
Baby Luke fighting for his life one breath at a time
-
Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma
-
Bullard woman dies after two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 110