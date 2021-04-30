Billie Ballenger
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Billie Ballenger, 87, of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Ms. Ballenger passed away April 27, 2021 in Bossier City, LA. She was born Oct. 11, 1933.
 
 