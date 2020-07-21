Bill Robert McGee
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Bill Robert McGee, 66, of Bullard, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home. Arrangements by Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard. Mr. McGee was born November 19, 1953, in Athens, and died July 17, 2020.

