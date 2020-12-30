Bill Crocker
 GRAND SALINE — Bill Crocker, 91, of Grand Saline. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Crocker was born April 4, 1929, in Grand Saline, and died December 27, 2020.

Recommended For You


Tags