GRAND SALINE — Bill Crocker, 91, of Grand Saline. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Crocker was born April 4, 1929, in Grand Saline, and died December 27, 2020.
