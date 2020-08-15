PLANO — Memorial services are scheduled for Beverly Marie Phillips, 71, of Wills Point, 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Phillips was born August 22, 1948, in Robstown, and died August 8, 2020.
Beverly Marie Phillips
PLANO — Memorial services are scheduled for Beverly Marie Phillips, 71, of Wills Point, 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Phillips was born August 22, 1948, in Robstown, and died August 8, 2020.
PLANO — Memorial services are scheduled for Beverly Marie Phillips, 71, of Wills Point, 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Phillips was born August 22, 1948, in Robstown, and died August 8, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Longview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspension
-
Local Mexican restaurant opens to surge of customers
-
Mr. James L. Lewis, Jr. (Coon)
-
Restaurante mexicano local abre a una oleada de clientes
-
Maternity care honors: Newsweek names Tyler's CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital one of best in nation