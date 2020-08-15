Beverly Marie Phillips
 PLANO — Memorial services are scheduled for Beverly Marie Phillips, 71, of Wills Point, 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Phillips was born August 22, 1948, in Robstown, and died August 8, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you