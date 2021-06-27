Beverly Brooks
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Beverly Brooks, 63, of Henderson will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral Home. Ms. Brooks passed away June 24, 2021. She was born October 8, 1957.
 
 

