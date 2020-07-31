Bettye Ross-White
 NACOGDOCHES — Graveside services are scheduled for Bettye Ross-White, 74, of Cushing, 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Talley Cemetery. Interment, Talley Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Ross-White was born October 25, 1945, in Rusk County, and died July 26, 2020.

