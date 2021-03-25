Betty Svoboda Hillebrandt
KILGORE — Services for Betty Hillebrandt, 49, of Kilgore, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery.
