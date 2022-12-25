Courtesy Betty Stanley Dec 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty StanleyTYLER — Betty Stanley, 86, of Tyler, passed away Monday the 19th of December. Services to be announced at a later date. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Betty Stanley Tyler Pass Away Date Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse: 12.23.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home December TOMA Program Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Dec Open House Free Book CD Rates - LNJ/TMT/MNM Oncology 1/2 page Bulletin Trending Topics Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors National Signing Day: See who is headed where from East Texas TJC Fire Academy graduates 16 cadets Christmas came early for East Texas mother and daughter after husband, father killed last year Police: Suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing officers after theft at Walmart