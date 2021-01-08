Betty Ousley
FRANKSTON - Betty Ousley, 85, of Frankston, entered eternal life on January 4, 2021. A funeral service was held on January 7, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Frankston. Mrs. Ousley was laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville, TX. Services were under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.

