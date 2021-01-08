Betty Ousley
FRANKSTON - Betty Ousley, 85, of Frankston, entered eternal life on January 4, 2021. A funeral service was held on January 7, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Frankston. Mrs. Ousley was laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville, TX. Services were under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Winona church shooting survivor stable in ICU; community prays, sets up fundraiser
-
NET Health to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics
-
Gohmert reacts to attack on U.S. Capitol
-
Christus Trinity Clinic prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for people 65 and up, those with chronic conditions
-
Tyler police investigating shooting of teen