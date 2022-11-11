Betty Norman
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Norman, 91, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow. Visitation, before and after the service on Saturday at Lakewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Norman passed away on November 8th, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1931.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
-
PHOTOS: Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Business Beat: Clothing stores hold grand openings; Bubba's 33 in Tyler now open
-
East Texas woman sentenced to death for murdering woman, cutting baby from womb