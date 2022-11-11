Betty Norman
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Norman, 91, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow. Visitation, before and after the service on Saturday at Lakewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Norman passed away on November 8th, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1931.
 
 

