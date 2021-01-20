Betty Lou Westermann
TYLER - A funeral service for Betty Lou Westermann, 88, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Don Ross officiating. Reception will follow. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. Mrs. Westermann was born March 28, 1932 and passed away January 16, 2021.

