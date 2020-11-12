TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Betty Jo Gaddis, 72. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Gaddis was born October 27, 1947, in Monroe, and died October 26, 2020.
Betty Jo Gaddis
TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Betty Jo Gaddis, 72. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Gaddis was born October 27, 1947, in Monroe, and died October 26, 2020.
TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Betty Jo Gaddis, 72. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Gaddis was born October 27, 1947, in Monroe, and died October 26, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
School: Don't have another Trump rally here
-
Many customers to go without Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this season, but still thankful to the family and decades worth of Texas tradition
-
Mexia social worker charged with 134 counts of election fraud
-
District 10-6A approves new football schedule
-
Mr. Jimmie Williams, Jr.