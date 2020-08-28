Betty Jo “Big Mama” Williams
 LARUE — Graveside services are scheduled for Betty Jo “Big Mama” Williams, 78, of Larue, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery/Frankston. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. , at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Williams was born July 1, 1942, and died August 24, 2020.

