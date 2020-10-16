Betty Furguson
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Betty Furguson, 71, of New London, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Furguson was born September 6, 1949, in Overton, and died October 14, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you