TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Betty Furguson, 71, of New London, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Furguson was born September 6, 1949, in Overton, and died October 14, 2020.
Betty Furguson
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Betty Furguson, 71, of New London, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Furguson was born September 6, 1949, in Overton, and died October 14, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Betty Furguson, 71, of New London, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Furguson was born September 6, 1949, in Overton, and died October 14, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
“This is what the LORD Almighty says: ‘In a little while I will once more shake the heavens and the earth, the sea and the dry land. I will shake all nations, and what is desired by all nations will come, and I will fill this house with glory,’ ...” (Haggai 2:6-7)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Affidavit: Tyler man jailed for grabbing 7-year-old by neck, throwing him into room
-
Double-fatal crash in Smith County Thursday morning
-
Tyler man arrested for shooting at mobile home park
-
Babysitter accused of leaving infant alone in bathroom for three hours, arrested for endangerment
-
3 hospitalized, including infant, after wreck in Chapel Hill area