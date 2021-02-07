Betty Cox Adamson
CANTON — Memorial services for Betty Cox Adamson, 91, of Canton, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Grand Saline, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. Mrs. Adamson was born October 7, 1929 in Dallas. She passed away February 4, 2021 in Canton.

