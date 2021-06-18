Betty Cameron Goggans
MINEOLA — Betty Lynn (Cameron) Goggans, age 72, of Mineola, died June 16, 2021. Visitation to be held from 6-8PM Friday June 18th at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations in Quitman. Funeral scheduled for 10AM Saturday June 19th at the funeral home.
 
 

