Betty Broome Johnson
 HENDERSON — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Betty Broome Johnson, 90, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Johnson was born March 11, 1930, in Dallas, and died October 3, 2020.

