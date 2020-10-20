WHITEHOUSE — No services have been scheduled for Bessie Jones, 79, Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Jones was born April 30, 1941, and died October 16, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Revitalizing History: Old bus station in downtown Tyler to become boutique hotel
-
World-renowned Action Sound music store hides in Hawkins
-
Frisco Real Estate Agent Shortens Selling Timeline for Local Homeowners
-
3 hospitalized, including infant, after wreck in Chapel Hill area
-
Smith County records over 260 COVID-19 recoveries, one probable death