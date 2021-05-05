Bernadette Tures
TYLER — A funeral Mass for Bernadette “Bernie” Tures, 85, of Tyler will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
