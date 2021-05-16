Berenice “Punch” Gray
KATY, TX FORMERLY OF KILGORE, — Funeral services for Berenice “Punch” Gray, 72, of Katy, TX, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Corinth Baptist Church. Viewing on May 21, 2021 from 2 to 7 at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru or walk-up. Mrs. Gray was born March 24, 1949 and died May 9, 2021.
