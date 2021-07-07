Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater, in charge of arrangements.
Bennie Ingram
LONGVIEW — Service For Bennie Ingram, 77, Longview, will be Friday, July 9, at 11 O’Clock at B T M Church Longview. Burial Memory Park Cemetery Longview.
