Benjamin Paul Smith
LINDALE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Paul’s full obituary can be read at CRDFH.COM
LINDALE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Paul’s full obituary can be read at CRDFH.COM