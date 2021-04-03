Benjamin Hinds Jr.
QUITMAN — Benjamin Hinds Jr., 76, of Quitman, Texas passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be on Friday April 2, 2021 at Lowe - Gardner Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00PM with services on Saturday April 3, 2021 at Lowe - Gardner Funeral Home at 10:00AM and he will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola, Texas.
 
 