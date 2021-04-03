Benjamin Hinds Jr.
QUITMAN — Benjamin Hinds Jr., 76, of Quitman, Texas passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be on Friday April 2, 2021 at Lowe - Gardner Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00PM with services on Saturday April 3, 2021 at Lowe - Gardner Funeral Home at 10:00AM and he will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola, Texas.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.