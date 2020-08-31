ALBA — Memorial services are scheduled for Benjamin George Neal, 55, of Alba, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest #2 Baptist Church, Golden. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Neal was born October 28, 1964, in Dallas, and died August 21, 2020.
Benjamin George Neal
ALBA — Memorial services are scheduled for Benjamin George Neal, 55, of Alba, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest #2 Baptist Church, Golden. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Neal was born October 28, 1964, in Dallas, and died August 21, 2020.
ALBA — Memorial services are scheduled for Benjamin George Neal, 55, of Alba, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest #2 Baptist Church, Golden. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Neal was born October 28, 1964, in Dallas, and died August 21, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
“I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” (Genesis 12:2-3)
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.