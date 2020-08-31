Benjamin George Neal
 ALBA — Memorial services are scheduled for Benjamin George Neal, 55, of Alba, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest #2 Baptist Church, Golden. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Neal was born October 28, 1964, in Dallas, and died August 21, 2020.

