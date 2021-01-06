Becky Helms
TYLER - A memorial service will be held for Becky Helms, 69, of Tyler, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2PM at Dayspring United Methodist Church, Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is Wednesday, January 6th from 5 - 7 PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Becky was born August 12, 1951 in Tyler and died January 3, 2021 in Tyler.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Affidavit details killing of East Texas pastor at Starrville Methodist Church
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Soccer: Tyler squads fight to 0-0 draw
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church