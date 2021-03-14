Beatriz Hernandez
TYLER — Funeral Services for Beatriz Hernandez will be 12 noon Monday at Burks Walker Tippit with Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Hernandez passed away on March 11, 2021. A visitation will be 3pm to 8pm Sunday at the Funeral Home.
