Beatrice Williams
ARP — Beatrice Williams, 96 of Arp was born January 27, 1926 in Smith County and died April 9, 2022 in Arp. Memorial Services are set for Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill, Visitation an hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
