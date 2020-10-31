Beatrice McDavid-Gilstrap
 KILGORE — Beatrice McDavid-Gilstrap, of Kilgore. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Cunningham Funeral Home Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mrs. McDavid-Gilstrap was born December 26, 1922, and died October 26, 2020.

