Barry Alfonso Bolton
MT. PLEASANT, TEXAS — Barry Bolton 63. Services Sunday March 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Gilmer, Texas. Services are under the direction of J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Interment at DFW National Cemetery. Online condolences may be may be left at www.jcwhitefd.com.

