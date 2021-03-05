Barry Alfonso Bolton
MT. PLEASANT, TEXAS — Barry Bolton 63. Services Sunday March 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Gilmer, Texas. Services are under the direction of J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Interment at DFW National Cemetery. Online condolences may be may be left at www.jcwhitefd.com.
