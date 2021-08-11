Barbara Nell Allen Robertson
TYLER — Funeral Services for Barbara Nell Allen Robertson will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Burks-Walker-Tippit. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the funeral home.
Barbara was born May 12, 1943 to Robert and Lillis Allen and passed away August 4, 2021. She is survived by her daughters: Patti Wick (Stephen), D’Anna Johnson (Mark), and Kristina Morris (Tracy); and her sister Betty Jo Barnett (Terry).
Barbara was born May 12, 1943 to Robert and Lillis Allen and passed away August 4, 2021. She is survived by her daughters: Patti Wick (Stephen), D’Anna Johnson (Mark), and Kristina Morris (Tracy); and her sister Betty Jo Barnett (Terry).