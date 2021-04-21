Barbara Louise Bell
BULLARD — Services for Barbara Louise Bell, 81, of Bullard will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Interment will follow service in Bullard Cemetery in Bullard. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, April 21 at the funeral home. Barbara was born in Tyler on May 17, 1939 and passed away on April 18, 2021 in Bullard.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Plano man charged after alleged Bullard teens abduction report
-
Hombre de Plano acusado después de planear la desaparición de dos adolescentes de Bullard
-
Bullard teens found safe in Plano hotel after family worries for over a day
-
Active AMBER Alert: Bullard teen said, 'They're going to kill me'
-
Pedestrian killed in Tyler after being hit by vehicle