Barbara Louise Bell
BULLARD — Services for Barbara Louise Bell, 81, of Bullard will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Interment will follow service in Bullard Cemetery in Bullard. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, April 21 at the funeral home. Barbara was born in Tyler on May 17, 1939 and passed away on April 18, 2021 in Bullard.
 
 