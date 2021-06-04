Barbara Jean McCauley
TYLER — Funeral services for Barbara Jean McCauley of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021, 1:00 pm at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Maurice McMillian eulogist. Public viewing at the funeral home Friday. 1:00-7:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
