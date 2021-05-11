Barbara Hawkins McCoy
TYLER — Barbara Hawkins McCoy, 76, of Tyler died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Tyler. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Services will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home.
 
 