Barbara Gail Loper Wall
ATHENS - A Celebration of Life service for Barbara Gail “Loper” Wall, 84, of Athens, will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Lake Athens Baptist Church, Athens, TX, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services at the church.
