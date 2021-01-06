Barbara Gail Loper Wall
ATHENS - A Celebration of Life service for Barbara Gail “Loper” Wall, 84, of Athens, will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Lake Athens Baptist Church, Athens, TX, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services at the church.

