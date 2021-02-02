She was born October 6, 1941 in Henry County, Virginia to the late Andrew Johnny Graham and Margie Beatrice Slaughter Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Campbell.
Barbara Ann Campbell
FORNEY — Barbara Ann Campbell, 79, Forney, passed away on January 21, 2021 in Hawkins.
