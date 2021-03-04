Baby Eliana Gurrusquieta
TYLER — Baby Eliana Gurrusquieta was born June 18, 2020, and passed away February 28, 2021. Graveside services are set for 1pm Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. Service arrangements entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home 532 N. Jackson Street, Jacksonville, Texas.

