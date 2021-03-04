Baby Eliana Gurrusquieta
TYLER — Baby Eliana Gurrusquieta was born June 18, 2020, and passed away February 28, 2021. Graveside services are set for 1pm Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. Service arrangements entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home 532 N. Jackson Street, Jacksonville, Texas.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Breaking: $22 million Catholic center planned near Tyler
-
TEA: Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy
-
Tyler restaurant celebrates Texas Independence Day
-
'Pet' tiger found in San Antonio during winter storm finds home at Murchison animal sanctuary
-
Man accused in Jacksonville fatal hit-and-run wreck turns himself into authorities