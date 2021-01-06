Augustin Orona Pena
GILMER - Augustin was born June 12, 1955 in Mexico and died December 28, 2020 in Gilmer, TX. Viewing will be held Thursday, January 7th at Gilmer Apostolic Church from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Funeral services will follow starting at 1 p.m. Internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer, TX. Services are under the direction of Turner Brothers Mortuary in Gilmer.

