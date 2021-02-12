Aubry Allen
ATHENS — Graveside services for Mr. Aubry Allen, 57 of Athens will be held in Sandflat Cemetery on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 pm. FACE MASK REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. He was born on August 18, 1963 and transitioned on February 6, 2021.

