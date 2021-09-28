Aubrey Rene Jones
LINDALE, TEXAS — A Gathering of Friends will be held for Aubrey Rene Jones, age 23, of Lindale, Texas from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed