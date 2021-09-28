Courtesy Aubrey Rene Jones Sep 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aubrey Rene JonesLINDALE, TEXAS — A Gathering of Friends will be held for Aubrey Rene Jones, age 23, of Lindale, Texas from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas Funeral Home Gathering Friend Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible Verse 9.28.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well." (Matthew 6:33) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Subscriber 1/2 Safety In All Seasons TMT NATL Newspaper Carrier Day TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Former Tyler Legacy principal gets deferred adjudication for cocaine possession Capital murder trial of former East Texas nurse accused of killing 4 patients to begin Tuesday Bullard man gets life in prison plus 40 years for beating elderly man to death during robbery COVID-19 spread, cases, hospitalizations all down in Smith County Pageant celebrating senior women returns to Tyler