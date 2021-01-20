Family and friends are invited to the Gaal home for more fellowship with Susan and Anna after the service.
Attila Gaal
TYLER - Memorial Service for Attila Gaal 58, of Canton, TX is scheduled for January 23rd at 2pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 901 Lake Dr. Wills Point, Tx . Attila Gaal passed away on Monday,January 11, 2020, in Canton, TX.
