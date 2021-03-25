Arthur B. Johnson
JACKSONVILLE, TX. — Chapel service for Mr. Arthur B. Johnson of Jacksonville, Tx, will be 03/27/21 at Community Funeral Home, 2:00 p.m. Viewing will be held on 03/26/21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
