Arnita Faye Horne
TYLER — Services for Ms. Arnita Faye Horne of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, March 27, 2021, 12 noon at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Cook, Jr. officiating.
Public viewing Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!
