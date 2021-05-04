Funeral service for Mr. Banks is scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Lowe-Gardner Funeral Chapel with Brother Dwain Goodson officiating. Graveside service will follow at Cedar Memorial Gardens in Mineola with Brother Zachary Tunnell officiating.
Arlis Banks
QUITMAN — Arlis Banks, age 92, of Quitman, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Funeral service for Mr. Banks is scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Lowe-Gardner Funeral Chapel with Brother Dwain Goodson officiating. Graveside service will follow at Cedar Memorial Gardens in Mineola with Brother Zachary Tunnell officiating.
