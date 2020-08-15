BULLARD — Funeral services are scheduled for Arianne McEachern, 71, of Bullard, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church Bullard. Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mrs. McEachern was born June 8, 1949, in Baton Rouge, LA, and died August 11, 2020.
Arianne McEachern
