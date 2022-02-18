Courtesy Ara AJ Wells Feb 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ara AJ WellsQUITMAN, TX — AJ Wells died February 15, 2022 at the age of 76. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola, under the direction of Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graveside Service Tx Well Direction Age Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 2.18.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?” (Romans 8:35) Newspaper Ads Continuing Education Free Dental Clinic - Red ad Bulletin Trending Topics Flint man police say was shot after pulling gun on Smith County deputies booked into jail 6A girls basketball playoffs: Legacy falls to nationally-ranked DeSoto Area high school students model prom dresses for Jacksonville boutique Boys Basketball Pairings On the rise: Legacy swim team sending Eckert, two relay teams to state meet