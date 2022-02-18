Ara AJ Wells
QUITMAN, TX — AJ Wells died February 15, 2022 at the age of 76. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola, under the direction of Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations.
 
 

