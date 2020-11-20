Apostle L.K. McGill
 MT. PLEASANT — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Apostle L.K. McGill, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Civic Center. Interment, Piney Cemetery. Viewing also Friday at the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church in Mt. Pleasant from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday in Commerce at the Full Gospel Church from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. McGill was born May 7, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, and died November 13, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you