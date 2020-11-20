MT. PLEASANT — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Apostle L.K. McGill, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Civic Center. Interment, Piney Cemetery. Viewing also Friday at the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church in Mt. Pleasant from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday in Commerce at the Full Gospel Church from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. McGill was born May 7, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, and died November 13, 2020.
Apostle L.K. McGill
