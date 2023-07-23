Courtesy Anthony Martin Werckle Jul 23, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anthony Martin WerckleTYLER — Anthony Martin Werckle, 80, was born May 15, 1943 in San Antonio and passed away July 1, 2023 in Tyler. Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible Verse: 7.22-23.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I have set my heart on your laws.” (Psalm 119:30) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Free Digital Access 1 WHO WE ARE TMT July 9 & 23 TMT Urgent Care Funeral Home BIT Voting Ballot Best in Town Best in Town Half Page Horizontal Best in Town Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Bulletin Trending Topics The Honorable Joe D. Clayton Debbie Miller MARY ELIZABETH STEADMAN Nickie Faye Murchison Montez-Cooper 1836 Texas Kitchen Classic Car Show benefits veterans group